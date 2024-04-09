Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 13,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Amkor Technology comprises approximately 1.0% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Amkor Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 259,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,494. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 21.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $780,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,870 in the last 90 days. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

