Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 5,000 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of KLIC stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $49.11. 37,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,551. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Report on KLIC

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.