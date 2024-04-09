Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Shares in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Endava by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Endava alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endava from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

Endava Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Endava stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. 110,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.07 million. Endava had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.