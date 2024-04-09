Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $329,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $13.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.00. The stock had a trading volume of 140,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,838. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.09 and a 12 month high of $335.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.10 and its 200 day moving average is $222.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

