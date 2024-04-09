Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $333,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,396,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,080,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,916,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,335,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $271.59. 42,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,837. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.62. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EPAM

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.