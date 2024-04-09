Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $254,000 Investment in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,274,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after buying an additional 559,070 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after buying an additional 327,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group Stock Down 0.7 %

STVN stock traded down €0.21 ($0.23) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €28.67 ($31.16). The stock had a trading volume of 58,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,207. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.55. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €23.00 ($25.00) and a 1-year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.63 ($36.55).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stevanato Group

About Stevanato Group

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.