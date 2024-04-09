Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases Shares of 8,400 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after buying an additional 391,191 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 226,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 32,982 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 80.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 35,180 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 192.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 80,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.27.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. 819,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,863. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.67. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $48.92.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

