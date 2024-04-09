Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Sells 4,950 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fortinet by 156.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fortinet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $75,698,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,147 shares of company stock worth $7,424,394. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.36. 821,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,121,873. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

