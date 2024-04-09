Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $285,000 Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.01. 23,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,145. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $288.16. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.32.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

