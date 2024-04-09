Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $375,000 Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 1,150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. 7,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.38%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

