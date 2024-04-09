Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 31.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Powell Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 714,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 714,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,850,830 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:POWL traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.36. The company had a trading volume of 50,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,091. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $197.87.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

