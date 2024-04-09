Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Trims Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc trimmed its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. State Street Corp raised its position in Ovintiv by 38.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $56,151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Ovintiv Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OVV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.65. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

