Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $15.49

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $15.94. Zai Lab shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 108,592 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $65.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.07% and a negative net margin of 125.46%. Analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at $449,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $93,460.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,972 shares in the company, valued at $17,893,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $208,508. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,829 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Zai Lab by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 834,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 139,832 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $3,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

