10,026 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.01. 182,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,412. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

