10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down to $37.37

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.37, but opened at $35.33. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 47,155 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

10x Genomics Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $49,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,367,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 1,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,367,020.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $773,766 over the last ninety days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 56.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,400 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,894,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 198.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,603,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,827 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

