1,502 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.78. 402,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

