1,714 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Acquired by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $245.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

