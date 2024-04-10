18,784 Shares in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hello Group by 254.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hello Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hello Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hello Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOMO. StockNews.com downgraded Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Hello Group stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. Hello Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.28 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

