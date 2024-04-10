21,669 Shares in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Acquired by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,843,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Euronav by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,268,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,113 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Euronav by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 848,897 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 1,609.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,702,000 after acquiring an additional 387,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Price Performance

EURN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. 347,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. The business had revenue of $233.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EURN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Euronav

About Euronav

(Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.