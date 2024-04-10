24,853 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Acquired by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,702,950. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $124.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.51. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $130.63.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

