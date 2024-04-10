343,950 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 343,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $122.80. The company had a trading volume of 969,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,747,759. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

