3,977 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,977 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

