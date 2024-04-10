512 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $410.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

