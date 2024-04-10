6,521 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,521 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in EOG Resources by 639.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in EOG Resources by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 340,902 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.68. 756,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,648. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.58. The company has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

