A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at DA Davidson

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMRK. B. Riley dropped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.19. 472,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $895.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.02.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $583,300.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 453,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $621,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after buying an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

