Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

AAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.11.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aaron’s

Aaron’s Stock Performance

AAN stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $239.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 625.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aaron’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.