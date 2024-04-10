Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 22,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 38,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abacus Life

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

