AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 505,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,306,000 after purchasing an additional 108,484 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $170.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.49. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

