ABCMETA (META) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $459,811.95

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $459,811.95 and $24.91 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000467 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

