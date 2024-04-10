ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $459,820.94 and $26.37 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00013913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001483 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00015569 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,910.20 or 0.99855703 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011415 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00131704 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000467 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

