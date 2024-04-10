Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture Trading Down 1.1 %

ACN opened at $329.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.84. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.68 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $221.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

