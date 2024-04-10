Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Shares Gap Up to $8.29

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $11.07. Adlai Nortye shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 138,436 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Adlai Nortye Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

