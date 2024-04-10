Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Down 92.0% in March

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adler Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADPPF remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Adler Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

