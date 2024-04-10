Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Down 92.0% in March

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adler Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADPPF remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Adler Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.
About Adler Group
