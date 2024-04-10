AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 11,980.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 1,487.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 79,560.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DWSH opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

