Aevo (AEVO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $152.10 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Aevo has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Aevo has a market capitalization of $286.21 million and approximately $152.10 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aevo token can currently be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00003790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 2.66322566 USD and is down -12.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $156,650,854.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

