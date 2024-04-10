Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Down 79.9% in March

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the March 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of AAGFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 655,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.28.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
