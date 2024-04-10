Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Down 79.9% in March

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the March 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AAGFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 655,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

