Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in March

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ajinomoto Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AJINY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.08. Ajinomoto has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $42.71.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.78%.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

