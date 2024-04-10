Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.69

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.69 and last traded at C$20.15, with a volume of 389642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.17.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.52.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.51. The firm has a market cap of C$8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7762158 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

