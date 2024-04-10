Albion Financial Group UT Has $230,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $74.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,777,859. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $154.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

