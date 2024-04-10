Albion Financial Group UT Invests $278,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
BATS:NOBL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.94. 327,421 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.23. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
