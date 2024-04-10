Albion Financial Group UT Purchases New Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BKLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. 5,443,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,354,509. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.