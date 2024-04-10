Albion Financial Group UT Takes $69,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,223,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,533,908. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.