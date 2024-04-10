Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 1.6%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.17 and last traded at $74.17. Approximately 9,263,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 18,404,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.99.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a market cap of $187.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

