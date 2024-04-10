Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,248,300 shares, an increase of 187.0% from the March 15th total of 1,480,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.3 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.79. 42,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,893. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.66. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $64.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

