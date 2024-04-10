Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Up 2.2%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.20. 1,019,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,615,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALLO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.76% and a negative net margin of 202,366.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Further Reading

