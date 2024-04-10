Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 56,470 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,150,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,470 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 5.35% of Two Harbors Investment worth $71,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,267,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,558,000 after buying an additional 1,624,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,325,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after buying an additional 1,092,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4,159.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 992,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 969,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,663 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $128,324.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,466 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $46,028.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $128,324.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,282 shares of company stock valued at $494,908. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $14.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

TWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

