Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,923 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.77% of EMCOR Group worth $77,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after purchasing an additional 320,153 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,718 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 304,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth about $490,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $352.02 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.16 and a 1 year high of $369.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.88.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.96. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

