Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $72,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WNS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WNS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in WNS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

WNS stock opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. WNS has a 1 year low of $46.89 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

