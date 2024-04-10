Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 185,398 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 459.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,398 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $68,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $335.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

