Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 2,314 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $69,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 256,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,945,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,194,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,720,000 after purchasing an additional 155,548 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 679,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.